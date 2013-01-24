Search terms
Fall asleep faster*
Create your ideal sleep and wake expereince through your smartphone. Built-in sensors measure your bedroom's temperature, noise, light and humidity levels - syncing with the SleepMapper app and suggesting ways to improve your sleep space. See all benefits
Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light
The built in AmbiTrack sensor measure our bedroom's temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. You can see this information on your SleepMapper app where it suggests ways to improve your sleep space and routine.
Through the SleepMapper app, Philips Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light offers you the ability to control your light and personalize your experience. You can set an advanced weekday or weekend alarm with the Advanced Alarm Scheduler that offers 20 different sounds, lights, and intensity patterns.
Tailor your waking and sleeping routine with personalized sunrise and accompanying settings by adjusting the light's length and intensity, as well as soothing sounds. From the bright white sunrise of a crisp Nordic morning, to the warm pink dawn in the Carribean, the Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light offers 4 different sunrises to personalize each day.
If a simple snooze alarm can't do the job, the optional PowerWake alarm combines the blaring sound of a traditional alarm clock with flashing lights to get your out of bed, and avoid oversleeping.
Inspired by well-known breathing and relaxation exercises our light-guided wind-down function is designed to help get you to sleep by helping you decompress from the day’s activities and unwind. Follow one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with your breathing while keeping your eyes closed for a calm and peaceful transition from your day to your dreams
When turned on in the middle of the night, the Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light provides a soft light that is just enough to let you find your way in the dark - without jarrign your senses. The midnight light can be easily activated and de-activated with a few simple taps on the clock.
Our seamlessly integrated multi-level touch display lets you set your chosen parameters intuitively and fast. Just approach the display with your hand and control your light with a touch on the buttons. The light will adjust the brightness of the display automatically to the light level in your room. You also have the option to siwtch off the display completely.
A slight tap on top of the wake-up light sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.
Wake up to nature sounds, ambient music or your favorite local FM radio station. At your set wake up time your selected sound will start to play softly, and gradually increase in volume to your pre-set level within a few minutes. The transition from sleep to waking is gentle, but intended to eventually get you fully awake. Connect your mobile device or tablet to the AUX port to turn the light into a speaker.
Sensitivity to light differs from person to person—a brightness level that could instantly wake you might not budge someone else. Multiple light settings let you choose which intensity level is just right for you. In general, when the brightness is set to a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. When you are not sleeping, the wake up light becomes an adjustable bedside or reading light.
Philips wake-up lights are clinically proven to improve your general wellbeing after waking up. Several independent studies have shown that our wake-up light improves the quality of waking up, improves your mood and makes you feel more refreshed in the morning. 92% of users say our wake-up light wakes them up pleasantly, while 88% of users say that the wake-up light is a better way to wake up than how they did before.* In addition, 92% of users find it easier to get out of bed**
