      With this all-round Ladyshave you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

      With this all-round Ladyshave you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

        Safe & easy shaving

        • Wet & Dry
        Wirefree shaving

        Wirefree shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Comb attachment to trim and shape

        Comb attachment to trim and shape

        Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like bikini area in precise and gentle way

        Luxury pouch for convenient storage

        Luxury pouch for convenient storage

        Luxury pouch for protection, travel and convenient storage

        Protects from damages

        Protects from damages

        Protection cap prevents the shaving foil from damages

        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        For comfortable handling

        Wet and dry usable

        Wet and dry usable

        Shave in or out of the shower

        Opti-start cap for efficient and gentle shave

        Opti-start cap for efficient and gentle shave

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Material foil
          Nickel

        • Accessories

          Protection cap
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes
          Opti start cap
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          2 x AA batteries
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Comb attachment
          Yes

        • Features

          Safe shaving system
          Yes
          Battery-powered Ladyshave
          Yes
          Slim ergonomic design
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          Yes

