Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
HP6342/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (8)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver