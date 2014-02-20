2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6368/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
4in1 Ladyshave
Wet & dry
Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Ms325i
20/02/2014
Canada
Terrible shaver
I bought this shaver with high hopes, the slim modern design is very attractive. After charging it for 10 hours I tried it out and it was a horrible experience. I believe this shaver may be better suited to people with very fine hair and should be marketed as such. It pulls the hair terribly and was very painful to use--I felt I was using an epilator. Don't expect a close clean shave using this product. I have owned several Ladyshaves over the years and this one I spent the most on--its not cheap! and doesn't come with any accessories other than a brush. I will be returning it.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive