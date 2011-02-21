Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hair removal

    Double Contour

    Ladyshave Sensitive

    HP6368/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Tough on hairs, soft on skin Tough on hairs, soft on skin Tough on hairs, soft on skin
      -{discount-value}

      Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive

      HP6368/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

      • Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin
      • Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration
      • Low-battery indicator light
      • Convenient pouch for storage
      • Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive

      Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

      • Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin
      • Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration
      • Low-battery indicator light
      • Convenient pouch for storage
      • Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving
      See all benefits

      Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

      • Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin
      • Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration
      • Low-battery indicator light
      • Convenient pouch for storage
      • Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive

      Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

      • Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin
      • Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration
      • Low-battery indicator light
      • Convenient pouch for storage
      • Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Double Contour

        Double Contour

        Ladyshave Sensitive

        Total:

        Tough on hairs, soft on skin

        The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

        Low-battery indicator light

        Low-battery indicator light

        Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Wet and dry usable

        Wet and dry usable

        Shave in or out of the shower

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

        For reduced irritation and closer shave

        For reduced irritation and closer shave

        Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact

        Convenient pouch for storage

        Convenient pouch for protection, travel and storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Shaving foil
          2
          Material foil
          Nickel, gold plated
          Number of guard teeth
          35
          Number of cutter teeth
          23
          Number of lamella
          26 (long cutter) 20 (short cutter)
          Housing material
          ABS Terluran GP22
          Weight Ladyshave
          120  g
          Power source
          Rechargeable batteries (2)
          Color(s)
          White, front panel champagne
          Voltage
          2,4V DC
          Motor
          DC-motor FF 170 PA 2548DV

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Convenient pouch
          Yes

        • Features

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Double foil shaving head
          Yes
          Washable shaving head
          Yes
          Aloe vera strip
          Yes
          Floating heads
          Yes
          Cordless for wirefree shaving
          Yes
          Low-battery indicator
          Yes
          Pivoting head
          Yes
          Sensitive foil geometry
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          Yes
          Hypoallergenic shaving foils
          Golden

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884636800
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          15 (EU) 20 (GB)
          Pallet quantity
          240 (EU) 320 (GB)  pcs
          Number of layers
          4
          Pallet size (EU)
          1000x800  mm
          Pallet size (GB)
          1000x1200  mm

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          208x247x233  mm
          Weight
          1782  g
          Number of pieces per A-box
          4

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          230x197x60  mm
          Weight
          399  g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.