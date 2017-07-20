2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6370/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
5in1 Ladyshave
Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like bikini area in precise and gentle way
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Bikini trimmer head for precise trimming and styling of your bikini area
1.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Devious
20/07/2017
Canada
Great while it lasted
I used this about twice a month for several months, when it developed a hole in the foil for some reason. This was a great shaver right up until that happened. Now I'm trying to find replacement foils and not finding anything anywhere.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Clover
07/11/2015
Canada
Easily damaged foils
This shaver does not come with a protective cover for the foils. This is the first electric shaver I have owned so I wasn't aware how delicate the foils are. Storing it in the bag it comes with, on the shelf, one foil was dented and became torn at the dent. I do not recommend this product for that reason. Other than that it performed well.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Tulip
20/02/2015
Canada
Not suitable for overseas travel; no dual voltage
This is the top model of the rechargeable LadyShaves of Philips. Incredibly, it doesn't accept 110/240V for recharging when going overseas! How come that rechargeable Philishave models for men do accept dual voltage? What is Philips thinking?
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive