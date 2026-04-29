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2 year warranty
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All series
Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive
Discontinued
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HP6370/00
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All (3)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
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