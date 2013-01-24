Home
    Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      HP6492/00
      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

        Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

        Ice and massage for a more gentle hair removal

        • Pink

        Click-on ice cooler

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Pivoting cooling head

        Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.

        Integrated massaging system

        Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.

        Hypo-allergenic ceramic epilating head

        Better skin care by reducing the risk of allergic skin irritation.

        Curved epilating head

        For improved grip on hair, ensuring that up to 95% of hairs are removed at the root in one stroke.

        Higher rotation speed

        For more effective hair removal.

        Exfoliating body puff

        Reduces ingrown hair.

        Additional shaving head

        For smooth shaving of underarm and bikini areas.

        New ergonomic design

        For easier handling.

        Two speed settings

        Speed 1 for fine hair, speed 2 for thicker hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Voltage
          100-240V (50-60 Hz) Automatica Voltage Selection  V
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          25
          Number of catching points
          24

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          Yes
          Insulation sleeve
          Yes
          Exfoliation body puff
          Yes
          Luxury storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Fancy-box with 3D-window
          F-box dimensions
          19,6 x 9,4 x 23,5cm (width x depth x height)  mm
          F-box weight
          652  g
          A-box dimensions
          56,6 x 19,6 x 25,1cm (width x depth x height)  mm
          A-box weight
          4222  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

