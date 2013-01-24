Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Includes a sensitive area cap. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Includes a sensitive area cap. See all benefits
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation
This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas
The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene.
Features
Accessories
Technical specifications