2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Sensitive area cap
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Gabi
16/08/2015
Canada
Great epilator - missing explanation on how to clean
The product is great: efficient, easy on the skin. I would have liked to have an explanation on how to remove and wash the cap.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator