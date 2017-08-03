2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6521/01
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Wet & dry
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
3.2
of 5
6
Reviews
Kiki
03/08/2017
Canada
Best epilator ever
Amazing epilator, does the work, no pain, skin is smooth, doesn't pull my skin or anything , love it. I had an epilator from Philips for 17 years, and I never had any issues with it. It's still working, but I'm in a need for a cordless one, so here it is. Definitely one of my favorites.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Judith29
31/07/2017
Canada
Good product
I love this epilator. Working well. Much better than wax. I only use after a bath.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Audrey
05/04/2017
Canada
Good product for the price
It's my first time with that kind of product ! Better than wax in my opinion about two things. First one, it hurts a bit less than wax so you can do it alone and the second one, you got no sticky skin like wax. It's hurt but not too bad if you do it like the recomandation. You better takin a bath and takin ibuprophene 30/45 min before doin it :) The color is great and the desing too. Like i said before it's my first epilator so it's hard to me to say if it's a good one or not but i still satisfaited ! Thank you Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator