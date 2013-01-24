Home
    Hair removal

    SatinSoft

    Epilator

    Enjoy the touch of satin.
      SatinSoft Epilator

      Enjoy the touch of satin.

      Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a sensitive area cap.

      Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a sensitive area cap.

        Enjoy the touch of satin.

        Epilator with Skin Perfect system

        • SkinCare system
        • Wet & dry
        Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

        Exfoliation brush to reveal even more radiant skin.

        Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates your skin

        Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas

        Fully washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        Fully washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          yes
          Sensitive area cap
          yes
          Storage pouch
          yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          20
          Number of discs
          21
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          666
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          Voltage
          3,6  V

