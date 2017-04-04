It's quite a rough start. When I first epilated my legs, I was crying and shaking. I never wanted to use it again. In fact, I waited for over half a year until I decided to do it again. And somehow, even then, it wasn't that bad. I wasn't crying, I was dealing with it fine, even if it still hurt. A year after that, and it was completely painless. It's simply a matter of how patient you are and how willing you are to go through it. When I was younger, my mother never let me shave. And I'm glad she didn't! I'm not going to lie, it's PAINFUL. Don't let anyone tell you that it's some kind of mild, burning sensation, because, it's not. It really, really hurts. And as a young teenager I used to think of it as a punishment. But now, I really understand how much better it is for you than any other method of hair removal. I think it's definitely worth the investment. Here's why: First of all, your hair grows thinner over time. When you shave, hair grows quickly and painfully. But epilating is the complete opposite. Second, if you wait long enough, you will get the same results as waxing: Incredible smoothness. And it's not hard at all to avoid ingrown hairs; simply buy a cream like this one. http://www.eucerinus.com/product/eucerin-intensive-repair-very-dry-skin-lotion Third, you can wait. I've always been a very lazy girl, and I don't have the need to shave every day. It's SO rewarding to be able to sit back for a month while everyone else is shaving each day, with the same results as you have. Epilating armpits turns out much better than shaving, though it is sometimes really bumpy. Its pain takes a while to get used to and your arms often get extremely tired. The results, however, are pretty good.