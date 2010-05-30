Home
    HP6576
      SatinPerfect Epilator

      HP6576
      • Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge
      • Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke
      • Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin
      • Opti-light reveals even the finest hair
      • Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact
        Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

        SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
        Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

        Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wirefree wpilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        The pivoting movement of the performance cap helps you to keep the epilator in the ideal angle for optimal results

        Shave, trim and contour for ultra close and smooth results

        Shave, trim and contour for ultra close and smooth results

        Shave, trim and contour for ultra close and smooth results

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Unique hairlif&vibrate system uses subtle vibrations to lift fine hairs, making it easy to remove them

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        Textured high performance ceramic discs avoid even finest hair slipping through

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast epilation, long lasting

          Extra wide head
          Yes
          Ceramic textured discs
          Yes
          Active hair lifter
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Optimal performance cap
          Yes
          Hair primer
          Yes
          Body contouring head
          Yes
          Pressure control
          Yes

        • Convenience and hygiene

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes
          Gentleness system
          Yes
          Two speed settings
          Yes

        • Precious and luxury solutions

          Shave, trim and contour
          Yes
          Luxury tweezer set
          Yes

        • Technical facts

          Colour
          Gold champagne
          Number of catching points
          32
          Rotations per minute
          2550
          Catching actions per minute
          81.600
          Mains -epilator
          Yes
          Cordless/recharge -epilator
          Yes
          Charge time
          1  hour(s)
          Runtime main epilator
          40  min
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Wattage
          16
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

