2 year warranty
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Total body and face
Cordless
Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wirefree wpilation, quick 1-hour recharge.
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
4.6
of 5
10
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
zpole
04/04/2017
US
easy to use, start slowly and work at it, each area shave first, once stubble appears it's time to use epilator.
Almost a year and now use daily on 2 or 3 areas, so each day is basically cleanup 10 Minutes max
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator
Serah
02/04/2013
US
Best investment!
I got my epilator a week back and this was my first one. Online reviews encouraged me to try this one and I am glad I did! Let me give you a helpful review for all new users like me who want to try it. 1. PAIN QUOTIENT: Unfortunately there is no unit for pain measurement but let me tell you that if you can take the pain of a waxing tug, YOU CAN EPILATE. Online reviews on pain factor are many time baseless with nothing to capare it to. Let me tell you, its no more than someone pinching you. Only difference is that here you are anticipating the pinch which makes it harder. I suggest try on a tough patch of skin, like your knee maybe, before you venture to your legs. Proceed slow. And then its not diffucult. I use it now for hands, legs and underarms. I dont want to give you an idea that its very easy and painless. It hurts definately. BUT its bearable. And the more you get used to it, the lesser painful it gets. 2. DESIGN and EASE OF USE: Just a brilliant and simple product. No hassle device. Easy pictoral guide (I read just the essential and skipped most of the boring word-to-word directions) 9/10 for user friendliness 3. Value for money: May seem a little steep initially but its a one time investment. And completely worth it when it negates all those parlor visits for waxing. VERDICT: GO FOR IT!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator
Patty1111
11/02/2013
US
I can't live without it anymore
I love this epilator because it's easy to use and very practical to carry when you travel. You can use it wherever and whenever you want, and in a few minutes you are ready to go. Just perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576/50 Epilator