    Accessories and replacements

    Charging stand for shaver

    HQ1027/01
    Find support for this product
    For loading up your cool skin shaver
      Charging stand for shaver

      HQ1027/01
      Find support for this product

      For loading up your cool skin shaver

      Did you lose the charger of your Philips shaver? That happens. Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for the use of your cool skin shaving device!

      Charging stand for shaver

      For loading up your cool skin shaver

      Did you lose the charger of your Philips shaver? That happens. Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for the use of your cool skin shaving device! See all benefits

      For loading up your cool skin shaver

      Check compatibility data

      • For HS8000-8099, HS8400-8499

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      • Brush
        Brush

        CRP338/01

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • HS8421/22
          • HS8015/17
          • HS8015/18
          • HS8015/33
          • HS8020/16
          • HS8020/17
          • HS8020/18
          • HS8020/19
          • HS8020/20
          • HS8020/33
          • HS8023/17
          • HS8023/18
          • HS8420/22
          • HS8420/23
          • HS8420/29
          • HS8420/40
          • 8020X/33

