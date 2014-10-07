2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ6940/33
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
Corded use only
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
GP12
07/10/2014
US
value of mony
good design, ease of use for bigner, need to increase electric card lenth so that we can move it easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver
FormerNorlecoUser
28/07/2015
US
The worst Norelcco shaver i have owned
I have used Norelco shavers for decades. This Series 3000 shaver 3500 PT730 is continually shutting down in the middle of a shave despite the fact that the shaver is plugged into an electrical outlet. My guess is that the re-charging mechanism/process is faulty. I have owned this shaver for less than one year. I just want a shaver that works when I plug it into the outlet. I don't want a faulty rechargeable shaver. Apparently Norelco doesn't make a shaver without a recharging system. I'll have to buy another brand. Too bad.
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023