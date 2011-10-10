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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7120/17

2.7
| (3) Reviews
Comfortably close
This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
2

10/10/2011

US

US

Well plesed with overall performance.

Fairly close shave. Good battery life. Does Phillips make a sharpener for the heads? Would recommend this shaver. Have two other phillips shavers besides this one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

18/01/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great shaver however the battery gave

Great shaver however the battery gave out only after a few years.

Pros

works well. smooth shave

Cons

cheap battery doesn't last too long

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

25/08/2018

US

US

Blades do not last...

I've owned a series 3000 razor for less than one year and shave no more than 3 times weekly. It is now leaving a "day old" beard, not like new. I am advised to buy new blades. Thirty dollars, I don't think so...

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 