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  • Comfortably close
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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Philips Norelco 7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7320

Comfortably close

This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Precision cutting system

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 