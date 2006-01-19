2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ7320
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Precision cutting system
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
Reviews
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023