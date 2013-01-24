Home
    FACE Shavers

    7000 series

    Electric shaver

    HQ7360
    • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
      7000 series Electric shaver

      HQ7360
      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      7000 series Electric shaver

      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

      7000 series Electric shaver

      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable. See all benefits

        Comfortably close

        Shaves even the shortest hairs

        • Quick charge
        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Comfort shaving heads

        Comfort shaving heads

        The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          SkinComfort
          Comfort shaving heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          Corded/cordless
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          10 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Lacquer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          30  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

