2 year warranty
Discontinued
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
frankie67
08/09/2013
Canada
good battary life. the only minor draw back that i have with this shaver is that the uderneath of the shaving head picks up hair and need to clean it
I have used a Phillip shaver for over 52 years/and I will continue to do so. As far as I'm concerned this is by far the best shaver period. I would highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023