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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8200/17

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

08/09/2013

Canada

Canada

good battary life. the only minor draw back that i have with this shaver is that the uderneath of the shaving head picks up hair and need to clean it

I have used a Phillip shaver for over 52 years/and I will continue to do so. As far as I'm concerned this is by far the best shaver period. I would highly recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 