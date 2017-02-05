2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rechargeable
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Raymond
05/02/2017
Canada
I love this shaver
I have this shaver for 12 years, and had no problem what so ever. I shave every day with this shaver. I just have to recharge the battery and go, Love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Ernie
23/09/2013
Canada
I bought 2 new shavers for my sons and I needed a replacement cord on my shaver , which I had received. Very Pleased. Thank You Phillips
I bought 2 new shavers for my sons and I needed a replacement cord on my shaver , which I had received. Very Pleased. If my shaver wears out I will purchase another Phillips Shaver. Come to think of it, it may very well be a great gift idea for my wife seeing that she uses it to shave her legs. I'll have to check it out to see what type of products you have for women. Thank You Phillips Cheers Ernie Yakiwchuk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023