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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8250/17

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • Rechargeable

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/02/2017

Canada

Canada

I love this shaver

I have this shaver for 12 years, and had no problem what so ever. I shave every day with this shaver. I just have to recharge the battery and go, Love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

23/09/2013

Canada

Canada

I bought 2 new shavers for my sons and I needed a replacement cord on my shaver , which I had received. Very Pleased. Thank You Phillips

I bought 2 new shavers for my sons and I needed a replacement cord on my shaver , which I had received. Very Pleased. If my shaver wears out I will purchase another Phillips Shaver. Come to think of it, it may very well be a great gift idea for my wife seeing that she uses it to shave her legs. I'll have to check it out to see what type of products you have for women. Thank You Phillips Cheers Ernie Yakiwchuk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 