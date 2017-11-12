2 year warranty
Discontinued
With battery level indicator
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
canuck
12/11/2017
Canada
Easy to clean with no cleaning station.
Use it everyday. It has difficulty cutting my lower neck. Other than that it works perfect. I was skeptical at first using a dry razor but It surprised me how well it works.I would of given it 5 stars for performance if it wasn't for my stubborn neck!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Tommy180
12/11/2015
Canada
HQ8260
I have had my razor for about 6 years and it works great. if I shave every couple days if I leave it for a week the razor loses its cutting ability but still a good all around razor. I recently needed new cutting heads and went to Wal Mart to get them but the service there was terrible and the clerk had no idea what razor I had and refused to look it up. The web site cleared all this up in 5 minutes great web design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Rusty123
09/09/2013
Canada
Really like this razor
Like this razor. And the charging time is fast. Would buy again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023