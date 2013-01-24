Search terms
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch technology for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ProMix Handblender
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular bar cage with wave shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a regular stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with optimized knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food safe.
Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.
Powerful and reliable 300W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.
Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape
