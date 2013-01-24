Search terms
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits
ProMix Handblender
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular bar cage with wave shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.
Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a regular stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with optimized knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food safe.
Powerful and reliable 300W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.
Unique Multichopper accessory with Chopdrop technology and ultra sharp blades, that allows you to chop all kinds of ingredients like a chef. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the ingredients in, while the three blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more, for the most delicious homemade salads.
Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape
