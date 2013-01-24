Search terms
Delicious homemade salsas, salads and more
Now you can chop like a chef. Prepare delicious homemade salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat with your Philips XL chopper with the extra Multichopper Accessory with ChopDrop technology. See all benefits
XL Chopper with Multichopper accessory
Like any other chef, the Philips MultiChopper with its additional high speed chopping blade allows you also to achieve finely chopped result of a large variety of ingredients, such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meat balls, sauce Bolognese or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and humus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favorite salad.
1L bowl for preparation of large quantities
Unique Multichopper accessory with Chopdrop technology and ultra sharp blades, that allows you to chop all kinds of ingredients like a chef. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the ingredients in, while the three blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more, for the most delicious homemade salads.
Dishwasher safe
One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender
Thoughtfully designed for easy handling
