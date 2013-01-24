ChopDrop technology for regular, dry pieces

Unique Multichopper accessory with Chopdrop technology and ultra sharp blades, that allows you to chop all kinds of ingredients like a chef. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the ingredients in, while the three blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more, for the most delicious homemade salads.