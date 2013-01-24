Home
    Delicious homemade salsas, salads and more
      Delicious homemade salsas, salads and more

      Now you can chop like a chef. Prepare delicious homemade salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat with your Philips XL chopper with the extra Multichopper Accessory with ChopDrop technology. See all benefits

        Delicious homemade salsas, salads and more

        All your favorite recipes at the touch of a button

        • Accessory for HR167x & HR168x
        Fine chopping with HS blade

        Fine chopping with HS blade

        Like any other chef, the Philips MultiChopper with its additional high speed chopping blade allows you also to achieve finely chopped result of a large variety of ingredients, such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meat balls, sauce Bolognese or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and humus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favorite salad.

        1L bowl for preparation of large quantities

        1L bowl for preparation of large quantities

        ChopDrop technology for regular, dry pieces

        Unique Multichopper accessory with Chopdrop technology and ultra sharp blades, that allows you to chop all kinds of ingredients like a chef. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the ingredients in, while the three blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more, for the most delicious homemade salads.

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender

        One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender

        Thoughtfully designed for easy handling

        Thoughtfully designed for easy handling

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Fine shredding tool
          • XL chopper 2-blade

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity XL chopper
          1000  ml

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

