    Food Preparation

    Avance Collection

    High Speed Blender

    HR3868/90
    Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
      Avance Collection High Speed Blender

      HR3868/90
      Deliciously smooth and finely blended results

      ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits

      Deliciously smooth and finely blended results

        Deliciously smooth and finely blended results

        thanks to ProBlend Extreme technology

        • 1800 W
        • 35000 RPM
        • ProBlend Extreme
        • Noise Dome
        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

        Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes and manual mode with variable speed options.

        Manual mode with variable speed

        Manual mode with variable speed

        From gentle blending for soft fruits - to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

        ProBlend Extreme nutritient release technology

        ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. The High-Speed Power Blender is 1800 watts and its motor speed is up to 35,000 RPM to easily pulverise hard ingredients. This breaks cell walls and releases higher amounts of nutrients including carotenoids, Vitamins A and C.

        Powerful motor of 1800 Watt and 35.000 RPM

        Powerful motor of 1800 Watt and 35.000 RPM.

        Noise dome to reduce blending noise

        Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise for convenient use especially in the morning.

        Including recipe booklet with 30 recipes

        Including recipe booklet with a variety of recipes for smoothies, soup, sauces and even dough.

        Dishwasher safe blender jar

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Spatula

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          10
          Prefix programs
          5
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • LED display
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Pulse
          • Removable lid

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Power
          1800  W
          RPM blender (max)
          35.000  rpm
          Working capacity jar
          2  L

        • Design

          Color
          Stainless steel
          Color of control panel
          Stainless steel with black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Tritan
          Material accessories
          Plastic ABS

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

