      Headlight restoration kit

      HRK00XM

      See clearly, drive safer

      Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

        See clearly, drive safer

        With UV protection

        Restore rather than replace

        Save money by restoring your car headlights instead of buying new ones

        Provides safer nighttime driving

         UV coating technology restores rather than replaces. A cleaner headlight provides for safe nighttime driving.

        High quality and cost-effective

        Cleans both headlights

        This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

        Removes haze and yellowing from sun and dirt

        Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze and yellowing away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

        Better light saves lives

        "Over time, headlights wear down and become scratched due to impacts and general deterioration. Plastic headlights are manufactured with an outer ultraviolet (UV) protection coating. This coating degrades from exposure to the elements, causing fading, yellowing, oxidation and can result into loss of up to 40% vision at night"

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Special pack
          EAN1
          8727900399769
          EAN3
          8727900399776

