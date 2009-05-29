2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS8440/23
precision tube trimmer
NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturizing it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec which protects your skin against irritation
Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard to reach areas
The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave
Reviews
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023