    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    Series 2000

    Air humidifier

    HU4805/40
    Overall Rating / 5
    Hygienic humidification
      Hygienic humidification

      Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust.* Perfect for bedroom or nursery. See all benefits

      Hygienic humidification

      Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust.* Perfect for bedroom or nursery. See all benefits

        Hygienic humidification

        Better air starts with your humidifier

        • Hygienic humidification
        • Spreads less bacteria*
        • Automatic humidity settings
        • Numerical feedback
        Natural evaporation process

        Natural evaporation process

        NanoCloud technology uses a natural evaporation process, which draws in dry air, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.

        Prevents the spreading of bacteria

        Prevents the spreading of bacteria

        Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.

        Prevents wet spots and white dust*

        Prevents wet spots and white dust*

        With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.

        Automatic humidity settings

        Automatic humidity settings

        Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level. The Smart Humidity sensor enables the appliance to manage the humidity level. The numerical display also shows you the current humidity level in the room.

        Quiet sleep mode

        Quiet sleep mode

        In sleep mode, the humidifier runs at minimum noise level and all lights are off except for the speed indicator. This setting ensures you can maintain your desired humidity level even when you are sleeping.

        Timer

        Timer

        When using the timer, the humidifier operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when the set time has elapsed. Set the humidifier for 1, 4 or 8 hours.

        3 fan speed

        3 fan speed

        The Philips Humidifier has 3 fan speeds and a humidification rate of 1.4 Gallons/24hrs (220.79 ml/hr) on the highest fan setting. It is perfect for smaller rooms in the house, such as a bedroom, office or nursery.

        Easy-clean design

        Easy-clean design

        A round and minimalist design makes cleaning easy. This humidifier does not have a heating plate, so descaling is not required.

        No hot water

        NanoCloud technology does not heat water, preventing the risk of burns from hot water or warm steam.

        Easy-to-fill tank

        Fill with a jar or bring the water tank to the tap. The 'max' indicator shows how far to fill the tank. When the tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off and the display indicates a re-fill is needed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Humidity sensor
          Color of control panel
          White and black
          Control panel type
          Button
          Fan speed indicators
          Sleep, 1, 2, 3 and Auto
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          White and oyster metalic

        • Performance

          Humidification rate
          1.4 Gallons/24hrs or 220.79  ml/h

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          5.25 ft/1.6  m
          Effective area
          269sq ft/25  m²
          Sound level
          34  dB(A)
          Voltage
          110  V
          Water tank capacity
          2  L

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China

        • Replacement

          Humidification wick
          Replace wick filter once every 3 working months

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          9.8*9.8*13.3 inch/249*249*339  mm

            • Prevents wet spots and white dust: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
            • Up to 269 sq ft/25 m2: Room size is calculated based on humication rate tested by third party lab, following AHAM HU-1-2006 (R2011)
            • Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi from clean units and filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30-120ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium, conducted in a 1m3(35cuft) chamber refreshed at 560L/min (148gpm)

