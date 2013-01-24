Search terms
Hygienic humidification
Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust.* Perfect for bedroom or nursery. See all benefits
Air humidifier
NanoCloud technology uses a natural evaporation process, which draws in dry air, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.
Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.
With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.
Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level. The Smart Humidity sensor enables the appliance to manage the humidity level. The numerical display also shows you the current humidity level in the room.
In sleep mode, the humidifier runs at minimum noise level and all lights are off except for the speed indicator. This setting ensures you can maintain your desired humidity level even when you are sleeping.
When using the timer, the humidifier operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when the set time has elapsed. Set the humidifier for 1, 4 or 8 hours.
The Philips Humidifier has 3 fan speeds and a humidification rate of 1.4 Gallons/24hrs (220.79 ml/hr) on the highest fan setting. It is perfect for smaller rooms in the house, such as a bedroom, office or nursery.
A round and minimalist design makes cleaning easy. This humidifier does not have a heating plate, so descaling is not required.
NanoCloud technology does not heat water, preventing the risk of burns from hot water or warm steam.
Fill with a jar or bring the water tank to the tap. The 'max' indicator shows how far to fill the tank. When the tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off and the display indicates a re-fill is needed.
