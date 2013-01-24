Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
      Philips Sonicare C1 SimplyClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare C1 SimplyClean is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

      Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare C1 SimplyClean is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

        Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

        Superior performance at a superior value

        • 5-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • All-around cleaning
        Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

        Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

        Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your C1 SimplyClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          5 C1 SimplyClean standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 2x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

