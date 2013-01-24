Search terms
Focussed Clean
The smaller brush head size of the Philips Sonicare H6023/05 electric toothbrush heads helps you easily maneuver the brush to focus on hard-to-reach areas.
Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
The curved surface area created by angled, radial-trimmed bristles helps maintain contact with the surfaces of the teeth and gums as the brush head pivots, covering a larger surface area without increasing the size of the brush head.
These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles are trimmed in a contoured pattern to fit the natural shape of teeth. The peaks and valleys along the length of the brush head are ergonomically designed to follow teeth topography and fit in between teeth so you're less likely to miss places when you brush.
Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
The contoured bristle design on a smaller surface cleans as thoroughly as other Sonicare brush heads while allowing you to reach problem areas your dentist may have pointed out. This design helps you reach and focus on tight places where plaque and stains can hide.
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Items Included