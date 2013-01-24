Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrushes

    HX6902\02

    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning
      Sonicare FlexCare Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX6902\02

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

        FlexCare

        FlexCare

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Advanced Cleaning

        • 3 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        • 1 soft travel case
        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Dynamic Cleaning Action and direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electic toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Giving a superior cleaning in between teeth and removes significantly more plaque to a manual toothbrush

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Helps whiten teeth

        Helps remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Modes
          3 Modes: Clean, Sensitive, Massage and 2 Routines: Max Care and GoCare
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard brush head for an All-Around Clean and 1 ProResults compact brush head for a Precision Clean
          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Timer
          Smartimer and quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          • Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
          Brushing time
          • 28 2-minute brushings OR 2 weeks
          • 42 2-minute brushings OR 3 weeks
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design and rubber grip for easy handling.

        • Items included

          Additional brush head color code rings
          3  pcs
          Brush head color rings
          3 color rings for easy sharing
          Charger
          1 multi-voltage charger
          Charger cover
          1 charger cover with brush head holder
          Deluxe Charger with cord wrap
          1
          Deluxe soft travel case
          1
          FlexCare handle
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Fully charged should provide 20 2-min. brushings

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          • Clinical Green
          • White with sky blue grip and chrome front panel
          Chrome front panel
          Yes

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Features

          Deluxe recharge gauge
          Light signal helps track battery charge
          Easy-Start
          Gently increases power over 14 uses
          Quadpacer
          Encourages attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth
          Rechargeable battery
          Yes
          Smartimer
          2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

