Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.
Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Dynamic Cleaning Action and direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
This Philips Sonicare electic toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Giving a superior cleaning in between teeth and removes significantly more plaque to a manual toothbrush
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
Helps remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums
