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  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

Philips Sonicare Series 6500Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7410/10

HX741A

4.6
| (43) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Gently removes 10x more plaque*

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

  • 10x more plaque removal*

  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums

  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

  • Visual Pressure Sensor

  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities

Whiten and polish your teeth

Whiten and polish your teeth

Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

43

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

2

29/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Philips vibrating brush.

Great brush. It shuts off after about or 4 minutes I don't even have to keep track of my brushing. Highly recommend this brush.

This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/03 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-13

This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/03 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-13

29/04/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

An effective appliance

I had an older version where the post holding the brush became wobbly. I researched and decided on the 6100. So far I have found it very effective. My hygienist will confirm or not when she looks at my teeth in July. I do find the placement of the intensity button inconvenient. It find it all too easy to accidentally change the intensity while brushing.

This review was made for Series 6100 HX7401/06 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-02-23

This review was made for Series 6100 HX7401/06 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-02-23

13/04/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Amazing toothbrush

I had mine about a week and was so totally taken by it that my wife went out and bought one as well. We cannot believe how clean and smooth our teeth are after we’ve finished brushing our teeth in the morning and in the evening. I used to use the manual toothbrush on occasion, but since I’ve got this one, I haven’t used it at all

Pros

It is easy to use!

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6100 HX7401/06 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6100 HX7401/06 Rechargeable toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush