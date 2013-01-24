Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits
Interdental - Nozzles
HX8331/01
HX8481/03
HX8492/72
HX8341/01
HX8424/31
HX8452/23
HX8381/01
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.
Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance