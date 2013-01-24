  • 30 day return guarantee

    Toothbrush heads

    Philips Sonicare

    plaque control toothbrush head

    HX9026/84
        Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

        The Philips Sonicare ProResults plaque control toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine.
        Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

        Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

        This brush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque. Also features specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth.

        Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Clinically proven to remove up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          6 ProResults plaque control

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 6x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

