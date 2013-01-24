Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits
Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline. See all benefits