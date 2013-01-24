Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Our deepest cleaning brush head
Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our deepest cleaning brush head
Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean
Our deepest cleaning brush head
Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our deepest cleaning brush head
Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips Sonicare Premium plaque control brush head provides patients our deepest clean yet. With its flexible sides and unique bristle pattern design, Premium Plaque Control is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque, even in hard-to-reach spots** for a truly deep clean along the gumline and between teeth.
Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.
Patients will always get their best possible clean with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional plaque removal. All your patients need to do is start brushing.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, C3 Premium Plaque Control's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.
C3 Premium Plaque Control simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. C3 Premium Plaque Control fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.
All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.
Items included
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Quality and performance
Health benefits