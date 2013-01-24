Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    • Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth
      Philips Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      HX9073/65
      Overall Rating / 5

      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits

      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare Standard toothbrush variety pack

      Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

      C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits

        Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth

        For complete care of your teeth and gums

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

        With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.

        Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

        Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

        Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Premium brush heads sync with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning, whitening and gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let the Premium Plaque Control, Premium Gum Care and Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your Premium Plaque Control, Premium White and Premium Gum Care brush heads simply click on to your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle and fits securely in place. Brush head replacement is made easy; just click off. Our click design makes it super simple to maintain and clean your brush head. Your Premium brush heads fita all of our toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          • 1 W3 Premium White

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Size
          Standard
          Color
          White
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away

        • Compatibility

          BrushSync mode-pairing
          Yes
          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque*
          Whitening
          Removes 100% more stains*
          Gum health
          Up to 7x healthier gums*

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
            • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

