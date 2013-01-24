Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth
C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth
C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits
Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth
C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deeper cleaning, healthier gums and whiter teeth
C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head provides up to 10X more plaque removal* for great results. G3 Premium Gum Care provides 7X healthier gums in just two weeks*** & W Premium White removes 100% more stains in 3 days* See all benefits
Standard toothbrush variety pack
Philips shop price
Total:
And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.
Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.
You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Premium brush heads sync with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning, whitening and gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.
You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let the Premium Plaque Control, Premium Gum Care and Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.
Your Premium Plaque Control, Premium White and Premium Gum Care brush heads simply click on to your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle and fits securely in place. Brush head replacement is made easy; just click off. Our click design makes it super simple to maintain and clean your brush head. Your Premium brush heads fita all of our toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Items included
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Quality and performance
Health benefits