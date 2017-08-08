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  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
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  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

Discontinued

Philips Fidelio FidelioHeadphones with mic

L2BO/00

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

2 awards

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort.
See all benefits

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

  • High resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

Carefully tested speakers for the best balance in sound

Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961264
  • Award image AWARD-612379

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/08/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Where to begin... Summary, EXCELLENT !!!

This is such a sleeper headphone. Build Quality is superb. REAL Stitched Leather? YES! Accurate and Uncolored? YES ! Easy to power? YES !!! Applications? EVERYTHING from Pleasure to Studio reference. Superb !!! Can't wait to see what Philips does next !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for L2BO Headphones with mic

07/07/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Great set of headphones. Very well made, stylish and good sound quality. A little sharp in the treble at times.

The fidelio L2 has to be seen and held to find out how well made and stylish it is. Pictures only tell half the story. It even smells nice (the headbands and the ear cups). It's a semi open headphone, so while it's not the best to take on the move, sound leakage is far lower than I expected. Particularly when they are on the head and not hanging around the neck. The sound is very good, with well defined low end and clear mids. The only reason I give them 4 stars is that they sound a little harsh in the treble for some songs/movies. It's not a constant thing, but the same detail in the highs that give them such a detailed sound makes the highs fatiguing for some instruments. Very happy with them and I feel they've become a bit mellower (more pleasant to my ears) over time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

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