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  • Precise edges and contours
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  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
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  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours

Discontinued

Multigroom series 1000Ultra precise beard styler

MG1100/16

4.6
| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Precise edges and contours
The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.
See all benefits

Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

Precise edges and contours

  • DualCut precision trimmer

  • Detail shaver attachment

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • 3 precision combs

Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
2
1

29/08/2021

Canada

Canada

Works great!

I bought this multigroomer to trim my beard and around my ears and sideburns. It does the job very well. I love how easy this shaver works and the attachments that come with it like the face shaver and the length attachments are handy. They make it an all in one trimmer/ shaver. I definitely would recommend the Philips multigroomer mg1100 electric shaver to anyone that needs a shaver for trimming your beard or sideburns.

Pros

Attachments, cordless, does a great job, accurate trimming

Cons

AA battery, no nose hair trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

05/04/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product!

If the product last as long as I hope it does, so far so good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

05/02/2017

Canada

Canada

This product came with all the right tools to do the grooming that I need

I was looking for a portable groomer that would stand up to today's uses. I find that Philips is a company that is inovative tried and true good quality and value , in today's throw away world this product will still be performing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler

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Disclaimers

  1. versus its Philips predecessor