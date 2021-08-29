2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualCut precision trimmer
Detail shaver attachment
Fully washable, AA battery
3 precision combs
The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.
Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.
The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Mrbdf
29/08/2021
Canada
Works great!
I bought this multigroomer to trim my beard and around my ears and sideburns. It does the job very well. I love how easy this shaver works and the attachments that come with it like the face shaver and the length attachments are handy. They make it an all in one trimmer/ shaver. I definitely would recommend the Philips multigroomer mg1100 electric shaver to anyone that needs a shaver for trimming your beard or sideburns.
Pros
Attachments, cordless, does a great job, accurate trimming
Cons
AA battery, no nose hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
Joey1622
05/04/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
Great product!
If the product last as long as I hope it does, so far so good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
Rocker49
05/02/2017
Canada
This product came with all the right tools to do the grooming that I need
I was looking for a portable groomer that would stand up to today's uses. I find that Philips is a company that is inovative tried and true good quality and value , in today's throw away world this product will still be performing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 1000 MG1100/16 Ultra precise beard styler
versus its Philips predecessor