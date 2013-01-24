Home
    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Multigroom series 1000

    Ultra precise beard styler

    MG1100/16
    Precise edges and contours
      Multigroom series 1000 Ultra precise beard styler

MG1100/16

      MG1100/16
      Precise edges and contours

      The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.

      Multigroom series 1000 Ultra precise beard styler

      Precise edges and contours

      The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 1000

        Multigroom series 1000

        Ultra precise beard styler

        Precise edges and contours

        Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

        • DualCut precision trimmer
        • Detail shaver attachment
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • 3 precision combs
        Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

        Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

        The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

        Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

        Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

        The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.

        3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

        3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

        Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and mustache with the 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm click-on precision combs.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

        Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

        Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

        The brush keeps the blade clean after use.

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

        AA battery included

        AA battery included

        AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

        The blades never need to be oiled

        The blades never need to be oiled

        No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision beard trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Detail foil shaver
          21mm (13/16")
          Number of length settings
          4
          3 precision beard combs
          1, 3, 5mm (1/32", 1/8", 3/16")

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Black and red
          Finishing
          Plastic and rubber
          Handle
          Soft rubber grip

        • Power

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

