2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT9110/10
Nose, ear, & eyebrow
Safeguard tube trimmer
2 eyebrow combs
The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.
In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top, your hair can not get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so no pulling of hair is guaranteed.
The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.
3.7
of 5
305
Reviews
pGwtech
11/08/2018
Canada
top product in it's class
very useful for it's niche purpose. I personally use it to provide further grooming at the granular-level of shaping facial hair post-shave. Glad it's still available, which is the reason for the 5th star.
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Fixit
15/04/2016
US
Just put tip underwater
All trimmers of this type- Just put the tip underwater and it will come back on! Don't know why, I just know it works. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
mousey
24/12/2014
US
No Pulling!
Truly, truly this does not pull the hairs. Is simple to use and can be rinsed under water which is great considering it gets put in the nose. The kit is a bit inconvenient because the elastics are really tight and is a bit of a battle to get things back in. The nail trimmer does not fold back together the way it came so it sticks out instead of laying flat when put in its elastic. If it were not for these two points I would have rated the ease of use a 4. It is hard to get at the areas by the nose bone that curve in hence the design is a 4. I have only used the nose trimmer so I can't rate all the functions. I do recommend this trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000