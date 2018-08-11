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Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 3000waterproof nose trimmer

NT9110/10

3.7
| (305) Reviews
Safe, fast & easy
The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience
See all benefits

for nose, ear & eyebrow hair

Safe, fast & easy

  • Nose, ear, & eyebrow

  • Safeguard tube trimmer

  • 2 eyebrow combs

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.

Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top, your hair can not get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so no pulling of hair is guaranteed.

Soft grip for maximum control

Soft grip for maximum control

The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

305

Reviews

11/08/2018

Canada

Canada

top product in it's class

very useful for it's niche purpose. I personally use it to provide further grooming at the granular-level of shaping facial hair post-shave. Glad it's still available, which is the reason for the 5th star.

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

15/04/2016

US

US

Just put tip underwater

All trimmers of this type- Just put the tip underwater and it will come back on! Don't know why, I just know it works. Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3300 NT9110/60 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

24/12/2014

US

US

No Pulling!

Truly, truly this does not pull the hairs. Is simple to use and can be rinsed under water which is great considering it gets put in the nose. The kit is a bit inconvenient because the elastics are really tight and is a bit of a battle to get things back in. The nail trimmer does not fold back together the way it came so it sticks out instead of laying flat when put in its elastic. If it were not for these two points I would have rated the ease of use a 4. It is hard to get at the areas by the nose bone that curve in hence the design is a 4. I have only used the nose trimmer so I can't rate all the functions. I do recommend this trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nosetrimmer 3700 NT9110/70 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

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