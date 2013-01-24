Home
    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300

    Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

    NT9110/60
    Norelco
    3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer
      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

      NT9110/60
      3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

      The Philips Norelco NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique Safe-Guard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim.

      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

      3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

      3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

      3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

        Nosetrimmer 3300

        Nosetrimmer 3300

        Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

        3-in-1 nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer

        Powerful tube trimmer
        Fully washable
        AA battery included
        2 eyebrow combs
        Soft grip for maximum control

        Soft grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        The exclusive SafeGuard trimmer has a cutter that's protected by an ultra thin foil guard to prevent nicks and custs. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught, for guaranteed no pulling.

        For easy use and cleaning

        For easy use and cleaning

        Water resistant for the easiest cleaning

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Technical Specifications

        Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          2 eyebrow combs

        Comfort

          Handling
          Ideal angle for easy reach
          Soft grip coating for maximum control

        Power system

          Power supply
          AA battery

        Maintenance

          Durability
          Protection cap
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

        Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

