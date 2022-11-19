2 year warranty
Discontinued
PRO6105BK/00
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In Ear
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Salsero13
19/11/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Too light in all aspects.
These headphone are way too small. I've tried them while doing different exercises, and I always have had to push them back in my ears. The bass is also very light. I've had to increase the bass on my phone a lot. The cord is also too short and light. Unless you have you phone or media player strapped to your arm, this cable is going to keep popping out of the jack while jogging or on the treadmill. Forget about using these while biking. The wind rushing passed your ears is going to decrease the music sounds level. Maybe these headphone where meant to be used for audio books.
Pros
Price
Cons
Too flimsy. Not enough bass. Small fit in ear. Cable too short.
This review was made for 6000 series PRO6105BK In-ear headphones with mic
This review was made for 6000 series PRO6105BK In-ear headphones with mic