Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Headphones

    In-ear headphones with mic

    PRO6105BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Perfectly clear Perfectly clear Perfectly clear
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear headphones with mic

      PRO6105BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfectly clear

      When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more. See all benefits

      In-ear headphones with mic

      Perfectly clear

      When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more. See all benefits

      Perfectly clear

      When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more. See all benefits

      In-ear headphones with mic

      Perfectly clear

      When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-ear headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Perfectly clear

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • integrated mic
        • Black
        • In Ear

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

        Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

        3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

        An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Speaker diameter
          8.6
          Sensitivity
          109  dB
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          7-40,000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m

        • Accessories

          Ear caps
          Extra 2 pairs

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          7  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.05  kg
          Nett weight
          0.018  kg
          Tare weight
          0.032  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98178 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          18.3  cm
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Gross weight
          1.59  kg
          Nett weight
          0.432  kg
          Tare weight
          1.158  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98178 5

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Height
          7.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.17  kg
          Nett weight
          0.054  kg
          Tare weight
          0.116  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 98178 2

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips