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Discontinued

6000 seriesIn-ear headphones with mic

PRO6105BK/00

1
| (1) Review
Perfectly clear
When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more.
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Perfectly clear

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • Black

  • In Ear

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

19/11/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

Too light in all aspects.

These headphone are way too small. I've tried them while doing different exercises, and I always have had to push them back in my ears. The bass is also very light. I've had to increase the bass on my phone a lot. The cord is also too short and light. Unless you have you phone or media player strapped to your arm, this cable is going to keep popping out of the jack while jogging or on the treadmill. Forget about using these while biking. The wind rushing passed your ears is going to decrease the music sounds level. Maybe these headphone where meant to be used for audio books.

Pros

Price

Cons

Too flimsy. Not enough bass. Small fit in ear. Cable too short.

This review was made for 6000 series PRO6105BK In-ear headphones with mic

This review was made for 6000 series PRO6105BK In-ear headphones with mic

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