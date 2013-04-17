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  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair
  • Cut your own hair

Discontinued

do it yourself hair clipper

QC5170/00

4.1
| (23) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Cut your own hair
Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy!
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Even in hard-to-reach spots

Cut your own hair

  • 180° rotating cutting element

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

Easy grip for total control

Easy grip for total control

The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle

Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

Extra powerful battery for easily cutting all hair types

The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

23

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

17/04/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

the best hair cutter

First easy to handle the battery is a long life easy to use do excellent job you do not need a barber anymore an excellent gift

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

18/06/2012

US

US

I love it...so easy to use!

My 20 year old son would go to his barber every 2 weeks at $18 a visit....he now asks me to cut his hair instead. It is a great product and we all love it. We bought 2 extra just in case........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

17/06/2012

US

US

This product makes cutting my own hair simple!

This product makes cutting my own hair simple! I use it once or twice a month to cut my own hair and it works great. I used to go to Barber and leave thinking I could have cut my hair better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 