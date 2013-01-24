Other items in the box
- Charger
- Cleaning brush
Cut your own hair
Introducing the first-ever hair clipper designed specifically for self haircuts, thanks to the 180° Pivoting Head and the form-fit design. You can easily reach the hardest areas. Cutting your own hair has never been so easy! See all benefits
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle
The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types
Create any style you want with precision.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
The 180° pivoting head enables you to comfortably reach even the back of your head for a perfectly even cut
