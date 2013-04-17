2 year warranty
Discontinued
180° rotating cutting element
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
The product is designed for an easy grip that gives you total control and makes the product easy to handle
The extra powerful battery provides superior performance to cut even the thickest hair types
4.1
of 5
23
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
ishm
17/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
the best hair cutter
First easy to handle the battery is a long life easy to use do excellent job you do not need a barber anymore an excellent gift
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Lanililo
18/06/2012
US
I love it...so easy to use!
My 20 year old son would go to his barber every 2 weeks at $18 a visit....he now asks me to cut his hair instead. It is a great product and we all love it. We bought 2 extra just in case........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Thomasc
17/06/2012
US
This product makes cutting my own hair simple!
This product makes cutting my own hair simple! I use it once or twice a month to cut my own hair and it works great. I used to go to Barber and leave thinking I could have cut my hair better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5170/60 do it yourself hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024