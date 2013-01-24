Home
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision Superior visibility, maximum precision
      -{discount-value}

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair. See all benefits

      Superior visibility, maximum precision

      The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair. See all benefits

        Superior visibility, maximum precision

        • Pro
        • 9-in-1
        • Waterproof
        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

        MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

        MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

        The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

        Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

        Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

        The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

        9+ attachments to create any style you like from head to toe

        9+ attachments to create any style you like from head to toe

        Philips offers you a new grooming kit, that allows you to create any style you like from head to toe with superior precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Number of length settings
          9
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Storage
          Stand
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
          Cleans under the tap
          Yes

        • Power system

          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Chin straps
          • Goatee
          • Moustache
          • Sideburns
          • Clip your head hair
          • Detailed styling
          • Eyebrow style

        • Attachments

          4 position eyebrow comb
          Yes
          9 position beard and moustache comb
          Yes
          9 position hair clipper comb
          Yes
          Full size trimmer blade
          32  mm
          Micro foil shaver
          21  mm
          Micro trimmer
          8  mm
          Nose and ear trimmer
          Yes
          Precision trimmer
          21  mm

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

