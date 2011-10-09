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  • Main in Use Photograph
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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3190/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.

See all benefits

Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Pro

  • 9-in-1

  • Waterproof

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

I absolutely love it!

I absolutely love it! Easy to use and a sharp well manufactured product. Design is simple yet stylish. I highly recommend this product for on the go men that like to maintain their everyday appearance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

11/08/2013

US

US

problem with a battery

Generally OK, problem with a battery. If you look for product for everyday use I reccomend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

11/08/2013

US

US

problem with a battery

Generally OK, problem with a battery. If you look for product for everyday use I reccomend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

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