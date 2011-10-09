2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.
Pro
9-in-1
Waterproof
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DSBrown
09/10/2011
US
I absolutely love it!
I absolutely love it! Easy to use and a sharp well manufactured product. Design is simple yet stylish. I highly recommend this product for on the go men that like to maintain their everyday appearance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
11/08/2013
US
problem with a battery
Generally OK, problem with a battery. If you look for product for everyday use I reccomend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
radpop
11/08/2013
US
problem with a battery
Generally OK, problem with a battery. If you look for product for everyday use I reccomend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit