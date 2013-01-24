Home
    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Multigroom series 3000

    Grooming kit

    QG3250/32
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Complete men's styling Complete men's styling Complete men's styling
      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

QG3250/32

      QG3250/32
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Complete men's styling

      Philips Multigroom shaver for Complete men's stylingwith superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result.

      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      Complete men's styling

      Philips Multigroom shaver for Complete men’s stylingwith superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Complete men's styling

      Philips Multigroom shaver for Complete men’s stylingwith superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      Complete men's styling

      Philips Multigroom shaver for Complete men’s stylingwith superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        Grooming kit

        Complete men's styling

        With improved precision and skin friendly trimmer

        • 35 min grooming
        • Face and hair use
        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

        Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

        The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply remove the attachments, and you can thoroughly rinse them under the tap.

        Beard & moustache comb with 9 length settings

        The beard & moustache comb fits over the full-sized trimmer, and has 9 different length settings – so you can keep your beard at the length you prefer.

        Full-sized trimmer for neck line, sideburns and chin.

        Use the full-sized trimmer for touch-ups, and to create clean lines at the edge of your beard. You can also use it without a comb for a 3-day beard look.

        Hair-trimming comb with 9 length settings

        The hair-trimming comb fits over the extra-wide clipper and has 9 different length settings you can use to keep your hair neat and styled between haircuts.

        Mini shaver for a close finish on the edges of your beard

        Use the mini shaver after trimming the edges of your beard for a close, clean, finished look.

        Precision nose trimmer for your nose, ears, and eyebrows

        Use the nose trimmer on nose, ears and eyebrows to remove unwanted hairs.

        Precision trimmer for fine details to perfect your style

        Use the precision trimmer to create the fine lines and details that define your style.

        35 minutes cordless use after 10 hours charging

        The battery lasts for 35 minutes after 10 hours charging. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Washable attachments

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Accessories

          Charging stand
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          • 9 position hair clipper comb
          • Beard and moustache comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Attachments

          Full size trimmer blade
          32  mm
          Mini shaver
          Yes
          Precision trimmer
          21  mm
          Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling

