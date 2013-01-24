Home
    Coffee appliances accessories and parts

    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    RI9113/36
    Saeco
    The best water for a more tasteful coffee
      The best water for a more tasteful coffee

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum machine protection when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum machine protection when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

      The best water for a more tasteful coffee

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for an optimum machine protection when filtering water, by bringing clearer and better tasting water for a complete coffee enjoyment.

        The best water for a more tasteful coffee

        Freshly filtered water for intensive aroma

        • Water filter cartridge
        • INTENZA+
        Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

        Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

        Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Philips Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

        Adjustable settings for different aroma levels

        The settings can be adjusted to guarantee optimum aroma enhancement and to suit individual taste.

        More efficient brewing process

        The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

        Protects your system against lime-scale build-up

        The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

        Click & go system

        The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.

        Compatible with all Saeco appliances, except Saeco Vienna

        Compatible with: A modo mio Lavazza, Exprelia,Incanto Base /de luxe, Intellia, Nina manual, Odea, Poemia manual, Primea, Royal Old & 2011, Syntia (all), Talea (all), Xeasy 2011, Xelsis, Xsmall, Gaggia Accademia, Gaggia Unica, Gaggia Platinum, Gaggia Brera, My Coffee Spidem.

        Ready to use in 30 seconds

        A regular change of the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          1 water filter cartridge

