2 year warranty
Discontinued
Discontinued
Buy SH70 instead
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
4.0
of 5
47
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Stan
26/07/2017
Canada
Great shaver but no back up by Philips.
I desperately need some HQ10 shaver heads for I can't get them any where. This was the best shaver Philips ever made. I have tried several of their new razors and they can't compare to my existing Philips which sets in the cupboard because I can't get shaver heads for it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads
Paul78
29/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
Requires a number of passes to get close shave
I have been able to go a whole moth with out a recharge which is great on a trip, plus the shaver is well protected.,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
cherfan
03/10/2013
US
Works great
I ave had this razor for 5 years, never a problem. Works great. No complaints
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit