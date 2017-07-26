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All series

  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

Shaving unit

RQ10/40

4
| (47) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH70 instead

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

47

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

26/07/2017

Canada

Canada

Great shaver but no back up by Philips.

I desperately need some HQ10 shaver heads for I can't get them any where. This was the best shaver Philips ever made. I have tried several of their new razors and they can't compare to my existing Philips which sets in the cupboard because I can't get shaver heads for it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads

29/12/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Requires a number of passes to get close shave

I have been able to go a whole moth with out a recharge which is great on a trip, plus the shaver is well protected.,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

03/10/2013

US

US

Works great

I ave had this razor for 5 years, never a problem. Works great. No complaints

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

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