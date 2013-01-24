Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Accessories and replacements

    Shaving unit

    RQ10/40
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving unit

      RQ10/40
      Overall Rating / 5

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Shaving unit

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Shaving unit

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Shaving unit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • TripleTrack heads
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

        Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving system

          Shaving unit
          1

        • Shaving unit

          Fits product types
          • 1050X
          • 1059X
          • 1090X
          • RQ1050
          • RQ1051
          • RQ1052
          • RQ1060
          • RQ1061
          • RQ1062
          • RQ1075
          • RQ1076
          • RQ1077
          • RQ1085
          • RQ1087
          • RQ1090
          • RQ1095

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips