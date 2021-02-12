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  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver

S1520/04

4.2
| (15) Reviews
Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

Convenient, Easy shave

  • CloseCut Blade System

  • 4-direction Flex Heads

  • Pop-up trimmer

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

Consistent maximum power year after year

Consistent maximum power year after year

Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

15

Reviews

3

12/02/2021

Canada

Canada

Great shaver

I have been using this shaver for almost 2 years with no problems. The battery is still great and last for a long time before recharging. I have used Philips Shavers for over 40 years and have been satisfied with all of them.

Pros

No problems, battery life is great

Cons

No complaints

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

06/01/2020

Canada

Canada

Very Good

I have had electric rasors for years now and I find that this rasor is one of the best beside being inexpensive.

Pros

Good shave

Cons

non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

27/12/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The product is wonderful .

Easy to use and very efficient . Works as expected .

Pros

Everything

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers