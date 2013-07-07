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  • High fidelity, premium quality
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  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
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  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality
  • High fidelity, premium quality

Discontinued

Philips FidelioHeadphones with mic

S2WT/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go.
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Wherever you go

High fidelity, premium quality

  • High resolution audio

  • In-ear

  • Ultra-soft silicone caps

  • Flat cable

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.

Semi-closed back design for sound balance and bass extension

The semi-closed back architecture combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensure greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimized to minimize sound leakage. Front pressure equalization channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961264

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/07/2013

US

US

Best choice in the price range

After having tested dozens of headphones in this price range these are my favorites. Not only do they have better seals than the S1, they're also more comfortable. They have an engaging sound but still controlled across all frequencies, which makes them excellent for all genres.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for S2WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for S2WT Headphones with mic

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