2 year warranty
Discontinued
High resolution audio
In-ear
Ultra-soft silicone caps
Flat cable
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
The semi-closed back architecture combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensure greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimized to minimize sound leakage. Front pressure equalization channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jekel
07/07/2013
US
Best choice in the price range
After having tested dozens of headphones in this price range these are my favorites. Not only do they have better seals than the S1, they're also more comfortable. They have an engaging sound but still controlled across all frequencies, which makes them excellent for all genres.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for S2WT Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for S2WT Headphones with mic