    S3/00
      Philips Fidelio In-ear headphones with mic

      S3/00
      These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player. See all benefits

        Superb in-ear sound

        Wherever you go

        • Three-way hybrid
        • acoustic architecture
        • High resolution audio

        Spacious, natural soundstage

        Get ready for an immersive in-ear musical experience. The 6 mm dynamic driver is dedicated to delivering tight, impactful bass. Dual balanced-armature drivers create a balanced midrange and impeccably detailed high frequencies.

        Perfect seal, perfect fit

        An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of Comply memory foam ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. You'll enjoy every subtle detail in your music, even when listening in noisier environments. The ear-hook design keeps the headphones in place.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        These headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio-for a performance that's as close to the original recording as possible.

        Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

        Immerse in your favorite albums-however you like to listen. The detachable, low-impedance twisted-pair cables minimize distortion, revealing more detail in your music. MMCX connectors are included for connection to high-resolution audio devices.

        Beautiful design. Carry pouch included

        The high-quality metal ear housing is finished to an attractive sheen, and bears the Fidelio logo embossed in metallic letters. The included carry pouch helps to protect against scratches when not in use.

        In-line remote. For music and calls

        Take a call without missing a beat. The in-line remote with mic lets you control music playback, and take calls in crystal-clear sound.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Speaker diameter
          6  mm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Frequency response
          5-40000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Sensitivity
          107 dB/mW

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          1.3 m cable with 3.5 mm connectors
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Sony, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          15.8  cm
          Height
          22.8  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.058  kg
          Gross weight
          0.342  kg
          Tare weight
          0.284  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10838 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          17  cm
          Width
          11.1  cm
          Height
          21.9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.116  kg
          Gross weight
          0.765  kg
          Tare weight
          0.649  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10838 4
          Number of consumer packagings
          2

