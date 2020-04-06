2 year warranty
Discontinued
S3/00
Superb in-ear sound
These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player.
Three-way hybrid
acoustic architecture
High resolution audio
The high-quality metal ear housing is finished to an attractive sheen, and bears the Fidelio logo embossed in metallic letters. The included carry pouch helps to protect against scratches when not in use.
Immerse in your favorite albums-however you like to listen. The detachable, low-impedance twisted-pair cables minimize distortion, revealing more detail in your music. MMCX connectors are included for connection to high-resolution audio devices.
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