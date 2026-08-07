2 year warranty
Discontinued
SteelPrecision blades
Power Adapt sensor
360-D Flexing heads
Integrated pop-up trimmer
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
4.3
of 5
711
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
07/08/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Awesome Electric Shaver
This is, hands down, the best electric shaver I have ever owned. Very clean shave every morning :-)
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-07
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Do-I
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
D-Squared
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
shaves closer than a blade.
I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Tested versus Philips Series 3000.