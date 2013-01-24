Home
    Skincare

    VisaPure Advanced

    Home Facial Device

    SC5371/10
    Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin
      Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

      Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.

      Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

      Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.

        Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

        With precision cleansing for the nose area

        • Tailored DualMotion Technology
        • Deep-pore, precision & massage
        • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette
        • 2 intensity settings
        Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

        Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

        The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.

        Step 2: Precision cleansing

        Step 2: Precision cleansing

        The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.

        Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

        Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

        Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.

        Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

        Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

        VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.

        Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

        Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

        The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of bristles of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to a clean and healthy looking skin without impurities.

        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

        It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

        Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

        Developed with Japanese massage experts

        Developed with Japanese massage experts

        The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.

        The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Revitalizing Massage
          Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute
          Skin cleansing
          Helps to reduce the appearance of pores in 9 out of 10 of women
          Gentle
          As gentle on your skin as manual cleansing
          Exfoliating
          Removes more dead skin cells than manual cleansing
          Absorption
          Improves the absorption of your skin care product

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          • Cheeks
          • Chest
          • Chin
          • Fronthead
          • Neck
          • Nose

        • Technical specifications

          Two-way rotation
          Yes
          Customized DualMotion
          Yes

        • Luxurious storage palette

          Store & dry hygienically
          Easily store and dry the heads

        • Ease of use

          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower
          Battery indicator
          Icon indicates battery life
          Easy in your skincare routine
          Can be used with topicals
          Easy to clean heads
          Clean with water and soap
          LED indicators
          Intensity setting, battery low

        • Items included

          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Storage palette
          Yes
          Travel pouch
          Yes
          Brush heads
          • Deep Pore brush head
          • Precision brush head
          Heads included
          Revitalizing Massage
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Charging time
          6 hours

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

