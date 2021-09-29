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Discontinued

VisaPure AdvancedHome Facial Device

SC5371/10

4.7

| (217) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

1 award

Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.

See all benefits

With precision cleansing for the nose area

Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin

  • Tailored DualMotion Technology

  • Deep-pore, precision & massage

  • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette

  • 2 intensity settings

Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

Step 1: Deep pore cleansing

The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.

Step 2: Precision cleansing

Step 2: Precision cleansing

The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.

Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

Step 3: Revitalizing Massage

Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

217

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

1

29/09/2021

US

US

Three years on: I LOVE IT, use it daily.

Love the flexibility of which brushes to use: the massage, the cleanser, the deep pore, the exfoliator, and best of all: the eye depuffer, which I store in the refrigerator.

Pros

Overall, excellent.

Cons

Brushes were discontinued? They're difficult to find, and expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-09-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-09-28

12/01/2020

US

US

This product is amazing!! Super good and useful

This product is really good. My face feels really nice and smooth. I use it every night. It is super easy to use and my skin has never felt better!!

Pros

You get three brushes

Cons

There is no travel pouch for the brushes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-12-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-12-12

19/04/2018

US

US

Everyone needs one

This product is amazing!! My face has never felt so clean and refreshed. I never feel disappointed with my Philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device

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