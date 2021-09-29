2 year warranty
Discontinued
Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin
Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment.
Tailored DualMotion Technology
Deep-pore, precision & massage
3 heads,pouch,storage palette
2 intensity settings
The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.
The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.
Awards
4.7
of 5
217
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
PSNY
29/09/2021
US
Three years on: I LOVE IT, use it daily.
Love the flexibility of which brushes to use: the massage, the cleanser, the deep pore, the exfoliator, and best of all: the eye depuffer, which I store in the refrigerator.
Pros
Overall, excellent.
Cons
Brushes were discontinued? They're difficult to find, and expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-09-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-09-28
Mee24
12/01/2020
US
This product is amazing!! Super good and useful
This product is really good. My face feels really nice and smooth. I use it every night. It is super easy to use and my skin has never felt better!!
Pros
You get three brushes
Cons
There is no travel pouch for the brushes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-12-12
JP0806
19/04/2018
US
Everyone needs one
This product is amazing!! My face has never felt so clean and refreshed. I never feel disappointed with my Philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5371/10 Home Facial Device