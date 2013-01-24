Search terms
Reveal visibly pure, refined and revitalized skin
Helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores after just one treatment. See all benefits
The deep pore brush helps to reduce the appearance of pores. Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 of women.
The precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin.
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion programme, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.
The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of bristles of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to a clean and healthy looking skin without impurities.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.
The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
Benefits
Application areas
Technical specifications
Luxurious storage palette
Ease of use
Items included
Power
Service