I`ve been using this product for the past month and overall I`m super pleased with the results. I waited to review after a month of use, so that I can properly critique the effectiveness of the product. I can now honestly say that I have fewer blackheads in my problem areas and my pores are less visible here. I am extremely impressed! This device is a pleasure to use and makes me look forward to my bedtime routine. The sleek and elegant design make it a joy to use, and having such a cute travel bag encouraged me to bring it with me on vacation. Best of all I believe my complexion is truly showing the results after only a month. I am combination skin type and get occasional acne. I wash my face using the VisaPure on once a day, in the evening. In the morning I am pressed for time and don’t feel it’s necessary to use, but if I were to have a breakout, I would use it then twice daily. For my face washing routine with the VisaPure, I use both brush heads at night. I use the regular brush head first on all of my face and then precision brush head on my chin, and the sides of nose and between my eyebrows. I enjoy the experience of using the Philips VisaPure, and washing my face is less of a chore, more of a pleasure. It encourages me to spend the proper time on my problem areas, which is a nice reminder not to rush my routine. Every time I wash my face, it feels instantly smoother and like my skin is cleaner. I really like this about it. Also, no products I`ve previously used have actually reduced my pore size or helped me remove deeply clogged pores on the sides of my nose. After a month of use, I can now honestly say that I have fewer blackheads in my problem areas and my pores are less visible here. I am extremely pleased and will continue using the VisaPure at night. I feel as if the soft bristles reach areas of my face that I have been neglecting. There are two small negatives I would like Philips to address. 1. I tried the massage roller once and when I was massaging my with my hair loosely pulled back, a few loose strands got trapped in the roller balls and really get twisted up in the product. It would be nice to have a stronger warning to pull all hair back tightly for first time users. 2. It is a little hard to line up the handle with the base when charging. Perhaps marking the outside of the holder at the place where metal parts need to align would help this? I find it’s a little inconvenient to really stop and focus on placing it on the charger instead of quickly putting it back. One idea would be a redesigned base, with this fixed along with providing a place to store the other two brush heads to take up less counter space. Honestly, for the small inconvenience overall, I don’t mind. The positive results far outweigh the negatives as I have smoother cleaner skin and feel like for the first time in my life I have actually been about to clean the smog of LA and the dirt of NYC out of my pores. Great job with the VisaPure!