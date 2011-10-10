2 year warranty
Discontinued
Black
For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
shahla
10/10/2011
US
Non standard useage
We use this product, intended for baby bottles, to keep drinking water bottles cool in the car and when out and about on hot summer days. Insulation is excellent. However, the first wore out after a few months of use. Tried to find others online but they were for smaller bottles. We suggest you look at promoting this product outside the baby bottle market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote